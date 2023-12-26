Ebadot likely to miss T20 World Cup

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain walks out of the field after an injury during their second ODI against Afghanistan. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain is likely to miss the next year's ICC Twenty20 World Cup as he is still rehabilitating after his knee surgery in last August, said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

The pacer had picked up an ACL injury in July during the second ODI of a three-match series against Afghanistan at home.

The injury forced him out of the ODI World Cup in October-November and is now likely to keep him out of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June next year, according to Minhajul.

"There is a possibility that Ebadot will return to action in the next domestic season which will begin with the first-class competition in the coming August or September," said the chief selector.

"He is still in rehab. It won't be possible for him to come back before that," he added.

Minhajul also relayed some good news, saying that another key pacer of the national team who has been injured since the ODI World Cup, Taskin Ahmed, is set to return to action with the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, set to begin next month.

"Taskin is fine, he will start with the BPL," said the former Bangladesh captain.