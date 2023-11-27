‘Do what you’re good at’: Shakib’s motivational message for Tigers ahead of NZ Test

Shakib Al Hasan has sent words of encouragement for the Bangladesh team on the eve of their Test match against New Zealand, beginning on Tuesday in Sylhet.

Regular Test captain Shakib is currently rehabilitating from a finger injury suffered during Bangladesh's World Cup game against Sri Lanka, which forced him to miss their final game against Australia.

During the pre-match press conference, when asked if the team would miss the services of the experienced cricketer as the hosts begin the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto replied, "Yes, we will definitely miss Shakib bhai, and I think every player will miss him.

"I spoke with him last night after he called. He complimented the team, urged them to succeed, and said that 'we should try to do whatever we are good at'."

Despite going through a rehabilitation phase, the star cricketer managed to stay in the spotlight after acquiring nomination from Magura-1 to represent the ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League, in the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, Shanto, who has previously led Bangladesh in ODIs, including two important World Cup games in India, has stated that he is confident in taking up the leadership for the Tigers in all three forms.

"As I previously stated, I believe I have the ability to lead the side in all formats.

"Whoever becomes captain should be allowed to lead the team for an extended period of time."