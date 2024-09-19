A different experience for first-timer Tamim away from home

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal in the commentary box during the Tigers' first Test against in Chennai. Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh's star opener Tamim Iqbal is appearing as a commentator in the ongoing first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai -- his first appearance in the commentary box away from home.

Not only Tamim is continuing to venture into new grounds but also met some of the Bangladesh players before the start of the game.

Tamim has appeared as a guest commentator in the Bangladesh Premier League previously and made his debut as an international commentator in 2023 during the Bangladesh-New Zealand series at home as a guest commentator.

Although Tamim has not retired from international cricket, he is appearing as a commentator alongside Athar Ali Khan. Suited and booted, his new look would both excite his fans and leave them craving for more.

Tamim was seen talking to pacer Taskin Ahmed before the game in Chennai today and then approached spinner Taijul Islam. He returned to his duties after the chats with the players.

He was later seen talking to Bangladesh batting coach David Hemp animatedly, explaining something after the lunch break.

Tamim is a familiar face amongst Bangladesh fans but his new role as commentator was a unique view for most enjoying his commentary today. He partook in Star Sports analysis program after the toss before taking on his commentary duties.

Although not new to touring countries as part of the Bangladesh cricket team's contingent, being a commentator allowed Tamim to gain a very different experience, a first for the left-handed opener away from home while still being in the same stadium as the rest of the team.

The Tigers, meanwhile, started the day well in Chennai, carrying on their confidence from the Pakistan series win. Pacer Hasan Mahmud dominated proceedings so far, picking up four wickets.