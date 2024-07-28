Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

Having lost the opening match yesterday, Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam's Bangla Tigers Mississauga bounced back in the Global T20 Canada tournament with a 22-run win over Vancouver Knights today.

Both Shakib and Shoriful had been looking for impact with the former having remained wicketless the first game against Montreal Tigers. Both were economical with the ball and bagged wickets in their side's win on Saturday.

Pakistan's Iftekhar Ahmed hit a 40-ball 50 while Dilon Heyliger struck a 19-ball 27 to help Mississauga to 152 for 7. Shakib managed just two off four deliveries before falling prey to Sandeep Lamichhane, out leg-before.

However, Shoriful bowled two overs in the Powerplay, giving away two runs while Shakib gave away just one run in his one over in the Powerplay. After the Powerplay, Shakib remained economical, picking up Reza Hendricks and Asif Ali off back-to-back deliveries in the eighth over before taking Dwaine Pretorius in the 18th over to finish with 3 for 10 in four overs as Vancouver were restricted to 130 for 6. Shoriful finished with 1 for 12 in his four.

"Iftekhar bhai gave us a good partnership along with a local star and in bowling we took wickets in the Powerplay which was the turning point," Shoriful said after the game.

"It's a short tournament and not much time to think even if you play badly in a game. As you have seen, we played a match yesterday and then today. We didn't think about what went wrong but focused on the match in front of us which is why we did well. It feels good to contribute for the side," he added.