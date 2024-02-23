Cricket
Deep dedicates impressive India debut to late father

Photo: Facebook

Fast bowler Akash Deep dedicated his stunning Test debut on Friday to his late father after jolting England with three wickets in the first hour of play.

Deep, 27, received his Test cap from coach Rahul Dravid as his emotional mother watched on in Ranchi, before getting down to business.

He sent back the top three England batsmen, including Ollie Pope for a duck in the first hour of play, to announce his arrival.

Deep, the youngest of six siblings, lost both his father and eldest brother in 2015.

"I dedicate the win to my father because it was his dream that his son does something in life," he told reporters.

"I couldn't do anything in his lifetime, so this performance is for my father."

Deep came from a small village in the northern Indian state of Bihar to play domestic cricket for neighbouring Bengal, where he found success.

He took a three-year break from cricket to take care of his mother but gained wider attention after joining Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

"Every cricketer has one dream: to play for India in Tests. That was also my dream," Deep said.

"I got my Test cap at a place near to my village as well as Bengal from where I play. My family is also here," he added.

"It's an emotional feeling but there was just one thing going on my mind -- how to contribute to the team.

Deep got Ben Duckett as his first wicket before trapping Pope leg before wicket two balls later.

Two overs later, he bowled Zak Crawley, who said it was "tough" facing the "skiddy bowler".

Related topic:
Akash DeepIndia vs EnglandRahul DravidJoe Root
