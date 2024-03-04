Cricket
Agencies
Mon Mar 4, 2024 01:30 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 01:37 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Cummins to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024

Agencies
Mon Mar 4, 2024 01:30 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 01:37 PM
PHOTO: AFP FILE

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League, the franchise confirmed on Monday.

The 31-year-old was signed by the Sunrisers on a AU$3.67 million, which was a record before national teammate Mitchell Starc surpassed that tally a couple of hours later.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Cummins, who has never captained an IPL side before, will replace South African batter Aiden Markram as the Hyderabad skipper for the T20 tournament, which gets underway later this month.

In addition to the latest captaincy change, SRH had also named a new head coach ahead of the 2024 IPL season, with former New Zealand left-arm spinner and captain Daniel Vettori taking over from Brian Lara, who had in turn replaced Tom Moody as coach for IPL 2023.
 

Related topic:
Pat CumminsIPLSunrisers Hyderabad
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia name unchanged squad

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell to play in IPL until he 'can't walk anymore'

Australia take control as Pakistan flounder

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Shreyas, Ishan set to lose BCCI contracts: Reports

1w ago

Brian Lara appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

|বাংলাদেশ

ধানমন্ডির গাওসিয়া টুইন পিক ভবনের ১২ রেস্তোরাঁ সিলগালা

ম্যানেজার বা মালিক উপস্থিত না থাকায় ওই ভবনের দশ তলা পর্যন্ত কোনো রেস্তোরাঁকে জরিমানা করতে পারেনি রাজউক।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগ দেশকে রাশিয়া-ভারতের হাতে তুলে দেওয়ার চেষ্টা করছে: জয়নুল আবদিন ফারুক

৫০ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X