Cummins to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League, the franchise confirmed on Monday.

The 31-year-old was signed by the Sunrisers on a AU$3.67 million, which was a record before national teammate Mitchell Starc surpassed that tally a couple of hours later.

Cummins, who has never captained an IPL side before, will replace South African batter Aiden Markram as the Hyderabad skipper for the T20 tournament, which gets underway later this month.

In addition to the latest captaincy change, SRH had also named a new head coach ahead of the 2024 IPL season, with former New Zealand left-arm spinner and captain Daniel Vettori taking over from Brian Lara, who had in turn replaced Tom Moody as coach for IPL 2023.

