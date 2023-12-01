‘Clinical’ Shanto puts Tigers in command

Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leaps for joy after reaching his fifth Test ton on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in Sylhet yesterday. The left-handed batter became the first Bangladesh player to score a century on captaincy debut. His unbeaten 104-run knock helped Bangladesh take a 205-run lead at stumps. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Najmul Hossain Shanto oozed class during a record-breaking ton against New Zealand on the third day of the Sylhet Test yesterday, setting the platform for Bangladesh to grab a rare win in the red-ball format.

He strung together two big partnerships, first a 90-run stand with Mominul Haque before an unbeaten 96-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim, allowing the hosts to finish the day on 212 for three in their second innings and, more importantly, with a 205-run lead.

Shanto's dismissal in the first innings had been near inexplicable when he got out to a full toss off Glenn Phillips. Despite finding the sweet spot of the bat during a 35-ball 37 on Tuesday, his over-aggressive approach brought his fall. Two days later, however, the stand-in Bangladesh skipper made no such errors and yet maintained his positive approach.

A captain's task is to lead from the front. With his attacking field settings and bowling changes according to match scenarios, Shanto had left a mark during New Zealand's innings. The southpaw continued on his groove with a Test-calibre innings yesterday, one of content and also one that would allow him to make a bigger impression on the side as the captain.

After the loss of both openers in quick time, Shanto dictated proceedings, disallowing the New Zealand bowlers to settle into a line against him. Nor did he get bogged down. His counterattack ensured that runs were flowing.

Yet, unlike the first innings, he played everything along the ground, almost playing nothing in the air. Reverse-sweep became an effective addition to his armoury and he portrayed the skill and confidence required for that shot.

In the last over of the day, Shanto's hard work bore the sweetest fruit. Having reached the magical three digits off 192 deliveries with a single off Ajaz Patel, the 25-year-old celebrated in trademark style -- leaping in the air before kissing his bat.

It was Shanto's fifth Test century and his third in the last four innings. He also became the first Bangladesh player to bag a ton in Test captaincy debut and the only Bangladesh player to hit five international tons in a calendar year. This year, he has two ODI tons and three Test tons to his name.

Mominul, who came to the press conference after day's play, praised his skipper's ongoing form. "Overall, an outstanding innings [by Shanto] and against a side who are playing with a lot of passion."

Kiwi paceman Kyle Jamieson also ushered praise in his press conference too, terming Shanto's innings as "impressive" and "quite clinical".

Despite a memorable day, Shanto's work has not ended yet as Bangladesh will hope he can bat as long as possible today.