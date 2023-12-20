‘Classic Test wicket’ proves too testing

Having ended Day 2 at 47 for three with opener Prantik Nawrose retired hurt, South Zone were bundled out for 49 against Central Zone on Day 3 inside just 5.4 overs on Wednesday at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the final phase of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) four-dayers.

It was spectacular but not for the South Zone batters. They had scored 214 runs in the first innings and questions regarding the Mirpur wicket once again surfaced. The BCL tournament committee's idea was to produce bouncy wickets with green tops which would make it challenging for batters.

"It was just very bad batting, inexplicable," selector Habibul Bashar told The Daily Star yesterday.

"This is the kind of wicket we want in first-class but everyone thought it was the usual wicket in Mirpur. There was some swing and there was grass. The pacers got wickets and there was good bounce but it was not uneven.

"Of course, they [South Zone] bowled very well but while bowling had something to do with it, it had nothing to do with the wicket. Basically, it was poor batting. You have to handle such challenges. The thing is commitment, but there was no real effort to stick around and play out sessions.

"It is a classic Test match wicket such as in Australia and the bowlers used the conditions well," Bashar added.

Given that East Zone had all but assured a win and the title on Day 2 with a big total in their game in Sylhet, the South Zone batters found no urge to keep going in Mirpur.

Such instances put a damper on the ability of first-class competitions to create serious cricketers who can play in the hardest format.