Carey sparks recovery as Australia thrash England in 2nd ODI

Australian players react to the images on the big screen during the 2nd One Day International cricket match between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds, northern England on September 21, 2024. Photo: AFP

Australia were indebted to Alex Carey as they beat England by 68 runs in the second one-day international at Headingley on Saturday to go 2-0 up in a five-match series.

The world champions were in trouble at 221-9 after losing the toss.

But Carey made a dashing 74, with the wicketkeeper dominating a last-wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood that took Australia to 270 all out.

That proved more than enough as a new-look England, who collapsed to 65-5, were dismissed for 202 with nearly 10 overs remaining after none of their batsmen made a fifty.

This was Australia's 14th consecutive ODI win, with only the Australia 2003 World Cup-winning side led by Ricky Ponting, enjoying a longer unbeaten run at this level of 21 straight victories.

Mitchell Starc (3-50) and Hazlewood (2-54) struck early in England's reply after the veteran fast bowlers missed Australia's seven-wicket success at Trent Bridge on Thursday with illness.

Jamie Smith's 49 merely delayed the inevitable and when he chipped Hazlewood to midwicket, England were 159-7 in the 31st over.

England's reply was derailed when Hazlewood had opener Phil Salt edging behind, while initially wayward left-armer Starc removed Will Jacks for a golden duck thanks to a fine diving catch at second slip by Matthew Short.

Starc's brilliant inswinging yorker then had England captain Harry Brook lbw for just four on the Yorkshire batsman's home ground.

- Hardie double -

England were then in dire straits at 65-5 after paceman Aaron Hardie took two wickets in two balls.

Ben Duckett, who made 95 at Trent Bridge, was deceived on 32 by Hardie's slower ball as the bowler held a fine return catch.

Next ball, Liam Livingstone became the second golden duck of the innings when he was brilliantly caught down the legside by the diving Carey, only recalled this series after Josh Inglis was injured.

Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh (60) was the only member of the tourists' top order to make more than 29.

But Carey's superb 67-ball innings, including eight fours and three well-struck sixes, took Australia to a competitive total.

England might have feared the worst when Travis Head, fresh from his career-best 154 not out on Thursday, hit sixes off both Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse.

But Head, fell for just 29 when the left-hander flicked Carse straight to deep backward square leg.

Marsh launched Carse out of the ground but Australia were 89-3 in the 14th over when Steve Smith was bowled for just four by a superb Potts late inswinger.

Marnus Labuschagne, 77 not out at Trent Bridge, only managed 19 before mistiming a pull off Jacob Bethell to mid-on.

And 145-4 became 151-5 when 20-year-old left-arm spinner Bethell, in just his second ODI, had Marsh plumb lbw after the batsman missed a sweep to end a 59-ball innings featuring six fours and three sixes.

Australia lost three wickets for five runs in 10 balls to be 221-9.

But Carey went to fifty in style by driving off-spinner Jacks for six before he was last man out.

The series continues at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.