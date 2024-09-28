Brook says return to form 'a matter of time' as England hammer Australia

England captain Harry Brook insisted he was always confident of coming good after starring in a 186-run rout of Australia at Lord's on Friday that set up a one-day international series decider with the world champions.

Brook, leading England in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, followed his match-winning and maiden ODI hundred at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday with a superb 87 from 58 balls at Lord's.

In a match reduced by rain to 39 overs per side, the big-hitting Liam Livingstone added late impetus with a whirlwind 62 not out from just 27 balls as England posted an imposing total of 312-5.

Australia, following a promising start to their reply, collapsed to 126 all out inside 25 overs as England levelled the five-match series at 2-2 ahead of Sunday's finale at Bristol.

Brook came under fire from former England captains Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook for the way he succumbed to frustration while being dismissed in this month's third Test loss to Sri Lanka at the Oval.

But in an ODI format which is unfamiliar to many members of a new-look England side, the 25-year-old produced his second superbly-paced innings of the week.

"It felt like only a matter of time for me," Brook told reporters.

"I feel like I've been playing well all summer, everything just needed to click. The last couple of games for me have been really special."

England opener Ben Duckett survived an awkward opening spell from Mitchell Starc to make 63 before Livingstone smashed seven sixes, including four in an astounding last over from the left-arm fast bowler that cost 28 runs.

"He was striking it unbelievably well," Brook said of Livingstone. "We all know what he's capable of doing at the back end (of an innings)."

'Phenomenal'

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh put on 68 in the first nine overs of Australia's reply before the innings subsided as Brydon Carse (3-36) and Jofra Archer (2-33) did the bulk of the early damage in helpful conditions under the floodlights.

Archer, plagued by injury since starring in England's triumphant 2019 World Cup campaign, touched speeds of 93 mph (150 km/h), with fellow paceman Matthew Potts rounding off the home side's fine all-round display with an ODI best 4-38.

And express quick Archer also struck Marnus Labuschagne a nasty blow on the elbow.

"It was phenomenal to watch," Brook said. "We knew the seamers were getting the most out the pitch so I just tried to bowl them as many overs as possible."

Australia, without Cameron Green after the all-rounder suffered a tour-ending back injury, had few answers as skipper Marsh admitted.

"Fair play to England, they put us under a lot of pressure with the bat," Marsh told Sky Sports.

"We couldn't get early wickets and they thoroughly out-played us today. Liam Livingstone played a gem of an innings."

He added: "England bowled really well. We lost wickets continually and that's cricket."