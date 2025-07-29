Broad, Hussain warn England against risking Archer at the Oval

England's Jofra Archer celebrates after taking a return catch to dismiss India's Washington Sundar on the fifth day of the Lord's Test in London, on July 14, 2025. PHOTO: AFP

England will be putting fast bowler Jofra Archer at risk of a fresh injury if they select him for the fifth and final match against India at the Oval this week, according to former Test players Stuart Broad and Nasser Hussain.

Archer is taking part in his first Test series in four years after overcoming elbow and back injuries.

The 30-year-old sat out the first two matches before claiming five wickets in his return to the format at Lord's and four in the drawn Manchester Test.

While India could draw the series with a win at the Oval, Broad told Sky Sports that England should prioritize Archer's long-term fitness.

"We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years," he said.

"(Josh) Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer."

England have added fast bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton to their tiring pace battery.

Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse have played all four Tests, while skipper Ben Stokes said he would "run through a brick wall" to try to be available for the final Test beginning on Thursday.

Gus Atkinson and Tongue are likely to feature in the decisive final Test, and England are likely to rest Archer with the Ashes series against Australia in four months' time.

"I don't think you can have Archer playing three on the bounce coming back after four years," former England captain Hussain told Sky Sports.

"Gus Atkinson coming back after a long time, and then Stokes with a niggle as three of your four seamers - but I would definitely play Atkinson on his home ground if fit."