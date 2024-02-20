Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Feb 20, 2024 06:37 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 07:05 PM

Cricket
BPL

Commentators don black and white ahead of Int'l Mother Language Day    

Star Sports Desk
Tue Feb 20, 2024 06:37 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 07:05 PM

Former Pakistan cricketers Ramiz Raja and Aamer Sohail were amongst others in the BPL's commentary panel to have dressed in black and white designer Punjabis with printed Bengali letters on the eve of the International Mother Language Day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday. The commentary panel for the Chattogram phase posed for a photo near the centre wicket and a few wore black armbands that teams have also been wearing throughout the month of February. Photo: Firoz Ahmed 

 

Related topic:
Ramiz RajaAamer Sohailbpl 2024Bangladesh Premier League
push notification