Commentators don black and white ahead of Int'l Mother Language Day    

Former Pakistan cricketers Ramiz Raja and Aamer Sohail were amongst others in the BPL's commentary panel to have dressed in black and white designer Punjabis with printed Bengali letters on the eve of the International Mother Language Day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday. The commentary panel for the Chattogram phase posed for a photo near the centre wicket and a few wore black armbands that teams have also been wearing throughout the month of February. Photo: Firoz Ahmed