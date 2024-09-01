Bowlers put Tigers on top

Bangladesh bowlers, led by off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz, had a field day on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Stadium yesterday as their efforts bundled out the hosts for 274.

Miraz picked up his 10th five-wicket haul in the format, making the best use of the moderate assistance the spinners had on a batting-friendly Rawalpindi surface on the second day after the first was washed out due to incessant rain.

Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan had two overs to negotiate late in the day which they were able to do unscathed as they managed 10 runs on the board. It wasn't smooth sailing, however, as Shadman was presented a reprieve (on nought) by Saud Shakeel, who dropped the left-handed opener on the very first delivery of the innings off the bowling of left-arm pacer Mir Hamza.

The bowlers delivered after Bangladesh put Pakistan in to bat first.

Taskin Ahmed, who came into the playing Xi in place of injured Shoriful Islam, got things going for the visitors with a sizzling opening spell which starred a spearing in-swinger that sniped through the defences of opener Abdullah Shafique.

Pakistan took control of proceedings after that initial jitter as skipper Shan Masood (57) and Saim Ayub put together a 107-run stand before Miraz dismissed the former soon after lunch, trapping the left-handed batter lbw with one that gripped the surface. Having maintained strict lines through the day, Miraz used variations of length intelligently. That is how he dismissed Ayub, who scored 58, as he enticed the lefty with a flighted one outside off which ripped past the bat and found the gloves of Liton Das, who whipped the bails off, leaving Ayub stranded outside the crease.

Once the tail was exposed, Miraz came back in the last session to take three more, courtesy of a cat-and-mouse game of lengths he used to great effect throughout the day.

Miraz and Taskin were aptly supported by Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana. It seemed like a regular day at work for Hasan, who vigilantly flirted along the corridor outside off-stump and maintained strict lines and lengths.

But it was far more impressive to see Rana's discipline. The 21-year-old was expensive in the previous Test and has a tendency to lose his bearings at times but he showed up, totally sorted with the task at hand, and picked up the prized wicket of Mohammad Rizwan (29) which exposed Pakistan's tail and helped the Tigers bowl the hosts out faster.

While a few chances went begging, courtesy of missed catches, spirits remained high due to the disciplined efforts of the bowlers and it is up to the batters to pull their weight from the start of Day 3.