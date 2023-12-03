Cricket
Bizarre no-ball in Abu Dhabi T10 League sparks speculation

Abhimanyu Mithun
Northern Warrior's Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun bowls a no-ball during their match against Chennai Braves in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday. Photo: Collected

The match between Northern Warriors and Chennai Braves in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday was witness to a bizzare and suspicious looking front-foot no ball, sparking speculation among fans on social media.

The incident happened in the fifth over of the second innings. In the third ball of the over, Warriors' Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun overstepped the bowling crease by almost two feet.

The clipping of the delivery is making rounds on social media, with fans stunned and making speculations about the no-ball.

Abhimanyu, who has played four Tests and five ODIs for India, was the pick of the bowlers from his side in the match, conceding just 11 runs in his two overs while claiming a couple of wickets. 

However, he couldn't save his team from a five-run defeat.

