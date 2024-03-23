‘Big achievement’ as Bangladesh’s five woman umpires join ICC panel

Cricket
Match referee Supriya Rani poses for a photo with three umpires: Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh women's cricket received another boost as the International Cricket Council (ICC) added four Bangladeshi woman umpires to its official roster for the first time.

Supriya Rani joined the ICC panel as a match referee, while Shathira Jakir Jessy, Rokeya Sultana Chowdhury, Doly Rani Sarkar, and Champa Chakma were selected for the ICC development panel.

Sathira Jakir Jesy. Photo: Facebook

Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) umpires' committee, made the announcement today while speaking with reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Rokeya Sultana Chowdhury. Photo: Facebook

"It's a big achievement for our cricket, and especially for women's cricket. Their hard work over the last two years grabbed the ICC's attention, which is why they were given the opportunity," Iftekhar said.

"The most notable achievement is Supriya Rani's inclusion on the panel as a match referee with [Niyamur Rashid] Rahul and [Akhter Ahmed] Shiper bhai. Now, our women cricketers will now be inspired to pursue a career as umpires, in addition to playing the game," he said.

Doly Rani Sarkar. Photo: Facebook

Mithu also stated that they will provide every bit of support to the umpires so that they can prosper in the future, and they will also prioritise the pipeline.

