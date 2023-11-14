BCB announces women’s squad for South Africa tour

Bangladesh women's cricket team players celebrate after sealing the Twenty20 series over Pakistan. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-member squad for the Bangladesh women's team's forthcoming tour to South Africa today.

The women's team will play three Twenty20s and the same number of ODIs in South Africa.

BCB made a couple of changes in the squad from their recent home ODI series against Pakistan, which they won 2-1.

Sanjida Akter and Nishita Akter have been replaced in the squad by Lata Mondol and Shorifa Khatun, who is uncapped in ODIs.

Sanjida and Nishita have been kept in the reserves list, alongside Sharmin Akter and Fariha Islam.

The series, which is part of the ICC Women's Championship, will begin on December 3 with the first T20 in Benoni.

SQUAD

Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas

Stand by: Sharmin Akter, Shanjida Akther, Fariha Islam, Nishita Akter

ITINERARY

1st T20I: December 3 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni (Day Match)

2nd T20I: December 6 at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley (D/N Match)

3rd T20I: December 8 at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley (D/N Match)

1st ODI: December 16 at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London (D/N Match)

2nd ODI: December 20 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (D/N Match)

3rd ODI: December 23 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni (D/N Match)