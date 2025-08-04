BCB announces itinerary for Netherlands T20Is

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary for the three-match T20I series against Netherlands on Monday with all three T20Is slated to be held in Sylhet.

Netherlands will arrive on August 26th with the three T20Is slated to be played on August 30, September 1 and September 3 respectively at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. All the matches will start at 6:00 pm Bangladesh Time.

With the home series against India postponed to next year, BCB were looking at options to play a series at home to better prepare for the Asia Cup in September. It will be the first-ever bilateral series between the two countries.

Bangladesh announced the preliminary squad for both the Netherlands series and the Asia Cup earlier on Monday evening. The squad will start fitness camp at Dhaka on August 6 before starting skill camp on August 15. Bangladesh will move to Sylhet on August 20.