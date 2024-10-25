Bavuma to miss Chattogram Test as well

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma will also miss the second Test of the Bangladesh Test series, which is slated to begin in Chattogram from October 29.

An elbow muscle strain prevented Bavuma from playing the first Test in Mirpur, Dhaka which South Africa won handsomely.

While the right-hander has made significant progress in his rehabilitation, he will not be match-ready

when the second Test gets underway on 29 October in Chattogram, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) press release read.

Aiden Markram will continue to lead the Proteas in Bavuma's absence.\

Meanwhile Bangladesh made one change to the squad from the first Test with pacer Khaled Ahmed replacing Taskin Ahmed.

Following their win against Bangladesh in the first Test, South Africa climbed to fourth place on the table with a points percentage of 47.62. Meanwhile, Bangladesh currently sits in seventh place with a points percentage of 30.56.

Squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.