Bangladesh’s Jessy to officiate in Women’s Asia Cup final

Even though Bangladesh crashed out of the Women's Asia Cup with a crushing defeat to India in the semifinal, there will be some Bangladeshi representation in the final between India and Sri Lanka in Dambulla today in the form of umpire Shathira Jakir Jessy.

Jessy, who is officiating in the Asia Cup for the first time, confirmed The Daily Star yesterday that she has been chosen as one of the three umpires for the all-important match and will be working as an on-field umpire.

The former Bangladesh cricketer, who has officiated in five matches in the tournament – three as an on-field umpire and two as a TV umpire – explained that she was chosen for the final as one of the best umpires in the tournament and not as a neutral umpire.

"They selected me on the basis of performance. They have ranked the umpires on the basis of their performance in the Asia Cup and I was amongst the top three,"

Jessy said. "Earlier, they would only chose neutral umpires. But this time they have changed their policy, now they are giving it to the best performers. Even if Bangladesh had qualified for the final, I would've been chosen," she added.