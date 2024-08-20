Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test: Babar's batting position confirmed

Pakistan opted for four-pronged pace attack against Bangladesh with former skipper Babar Azam locked in to bat at No. 4 as Pakistan named their playing XI for the first Test in Rawalpindi, starting from August 21.

Babar spent much of his early Test career batting at No.3 and there was speculation that the right-hander may return to that spot under new coach Jason Gillespie.

But Pakistan have resisted the urge to move the No.3 ranked Test batter, with Babar to stay at second drop for the first contest of the side's crucial ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh on home soil.

It means Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub will open the batting in the first Test that commences on Wednesday, with skipper Shan Masood coming in at No.3 and Babar in his preferred position at No.4.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel will bat at No.5 and experienced keeper Mohammad Rizwan at six, with Pakistan opting for a four-player pace attack that consists of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali and no specialist spinner in their XI.

Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira and Sarfaraz Ahmed are the three players to miss out on the final XI, after fast bowler Aamir Jamal was released from the squad on Monday.

Pakistan are expecting the pitch in Rawalpindi to assist their quartet of quality quicks, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha believing the side are well equipped to take 20 Bangladesh wickets during the contest.

"Though the actual situation will be clearer on the match day, the apparent green look signifies that the pitch will assist fast bowlers," Salman said.

"I think our bowling remains balanced and can deliver."

Salman took two wickets in his most recent Test appearance against Australia in Sydney at the start of the year and the 30-year-old will be expected to provide Pakistan with a slow bowling option with his more than handy off-spin should he be required.

"Whenever I bowl, I consider myself as specialist bowler and while batting, I count mys­elf as a specialist batter," he added.

"With the same approach, I played in Australia."

While Bangladesh will be without injured opener Mahm­udul Hasan Joy, Salman is expecting their Asian rivals to provide them with a stiff Test during the two-match Test series.

"Bangladesh are good opponents," Salman noted.

"Their bowling is good, and their squad is a balanced combination of senior and junior players. Therefore, we can expect a good contest in the series."

Pakistan playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad