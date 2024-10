Bangladesh sent in to bat in first T20I

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent in to bat in the first T20I by India captain Suryakumar Yadav in Gwalior today.

India handed caps to pacers Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Bangladesh, too, opted for a pace-strong attack, with three pacers and two spinners. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he would have preferred to bowl first on this fresh wicket.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim makes way for Parvez Hossain Emon while pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib finds a place on the bench. Mehedi Hasan Miraz, as expected, returns to the line-up following the retirement of Shakib Al Hasan.

This is the first international cricket match in Gwalior in 14 years although this very stadium, Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, will make its international debut through this match.

TEAMS:

Bangladesh: 1 Liton Das, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmadullah, 6 Mehedi Hasan Miraz 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Varun Chakravarthy, 10 Mayank Yadav, 11 Arshdeep Singh