Bangladesh into semis of Hong Kong Int’l Sixes 

Photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh romped into the semifinals of the Hong Kong International Sixes with an 18-run win (DLS method) over the UAE in the quarterfinals at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday. 

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal at the same venue tomorrow.

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin bailed Bangladesh out with the bat with a nine-ball 36 laced with five maximums and a four after the openers, Jishan Alam and Abdullah Al Mamum, put on a 59-run stand from 23 balls to propel the men in red and green to 111-1 in six overs. Jishan hit three sixes and as many fours for his unbeaten 17-ball 34, while Mamun's 11-ball 31 featured two fours and three sixes. 

With the ball, Saifuddin kept it tight as he picked up two wickets to help restrict UAE to 43 for three in 3.2 overs after the target was revised to 62 in 20 balls.

Related topic:
Hong Kong International SixesBangladesh cricket teamMohammad Saifuddin
