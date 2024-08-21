Cricket
Bangladesh opt to bowl in wet Rawalpindi

Bangladesh and Pakistan captains at the toss. Photo: PCB

Bangladesh opted to field first in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi today.

Even though the venue is historically known to have favoured batting, the relentless overnight rain which forced a four-and-a-half hour delay for the start, is believed to have prompted the visitors to elect to bowl first.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will feature three pacers alongside two spin-bowling all-rounders and six specialist batters which includes a wicketkeeper.

"I like to bowl first. The wicket has moisture, so will help our seam bowlers. We have a very good combination with seam bowlers and allrounders, we had a very good preparation. It is very important how we play this Test match. I'm very lucky and very thankful to our cricket board, I'm enjoying the captaincy. We have six batters, two allrounders and three seamers," Shanto said on winning the toss.

