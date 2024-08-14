Bangladesh HP thrashed by Adelaide Strikers Academy

Bangladesh High Performance squad suffered their second successive defeat in the Top End T20 series in Australia, this time losing by eight wickets against Adelaide Strikers Academy.

The Akbar Ali-led side, who had started their campaign with a win against Melbourne Renegades Academy, have since lost against Tasmania and now Adelaide.

Batting first, Bangladesh HP posted 147-8, thanks to 26 from opener Jishan Alam, 36 from Akbar and 42 off 32 balls from Shamim Hossain.

Tim Oakley and Harry Manenti took three wickets for the academy side of the Big Bash outfit.

Adelaide's chase was comfortable as opener Jake Winter anchored the innings with an unbeaten 82 off 54 deliveries to see the side home in 17.4 overs.

Pacers Abu Hider and Ripon Mondol took one wicket each for Bangladesh HP.