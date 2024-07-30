Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Tue Jul 30, 2024 01:41 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 01:51 AM

Bangladesh to host 2027 Asia Cup

Star Sports Report 
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh will host the Asia Cup in 2027, according to an Invitation for Expression of Interest issued by the Asian Cricket Council on Tuesday. 

The Asia Cup acts as a precursor to a World Cup and is usually set in the format in which the World Cup will be played. In line with that, the 2027 Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format as the ODI World Cup is scheduled for that year.

India were named as hosts for the 2025 edition which will be a 20-over tournament. This will help help Asian teams to ramp up preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

Pakistan hosted the 2023 edition which was a precursor to the ODI World Cup in the same year in India. It was carried out in a hybrid model which saw India play all their matches in Sri Lanka after refusing to travel to Pakistan. 

