Bangladesh A fall to three-wicket loss against Melbourne Stars

Bangladesh A faced their third defeat in the Top End T20 tournament in Australia, losing to Melbourne Stars by three wickets on Thursday.

Sent to bat, Bangladesh lost Jishan Alam departed for 13 while opener Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain departed off back-to-back deliveries in the eighth over to leave the A side reeling at 50 for three. Saif Hassan, who came in at number three, along with skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan steadied ship with a 63-run partnership before the latter departed for a 27-ball 33. Saif scored a team-high 35-ball 45 before falling in the 18th over but Yasir Ali's 17-ball 29 saw Bangladesh A reach 156 for 8.

Melbourne picked up 50 in the Powerplay, with Hasan Mahmud picking up the wicket of Thomas Rogers in the fourth over. Spinner Rakibul Hasan produced two wickets of opener Sam Harper (29) and number three Campbell Kellaway (8) but Jonothan Merlo's 38-ball 61 took the game away from Bangladesh A.

Hasan Mahmud bagged his second with Merlo's wicket but it was too little too late as Melbourne finished the chase in 19.2 overs with three wickets in hand. Mushfik Hasan, Saif Hassan and Tofael Ahmed bagged one wicket apiece.