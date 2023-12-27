Bangladesh bowlers operate ‘smartly’ in two memorable wins in five days

A confident bowling unit once again laid the groundwork for Bangladesh's second historic triumph in New Zealand territory in the span of five days, as the Tigers upset the Black Caps by five wickets in the first of three T20Is on Wednesday at Mclean Park in Napier.

Buoyant by a nine-wicket win in the third and final ODI at the same venue on Saturday, the visitors had the home side reeling early after choosing to bowl.

Shoriful Islam once again led the way, striking in consecutive deliveries in his first over, ending with figures of three for 26 from the full quota of four overs.

Courtesy of a collective bowling performance from both pacers and spinners, Bangladesh were able to restrict New Zealand to 134 for nine, eventually winning the game despite some hiccups.

Player of the match Mahedi Hasan impressed with the new ball, while experienced Mustafizur Rahman also played a crucial role. The duo bagged two wickets apiece with a miserly economy of under four runs per over.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain also gave a crucial breakthrough, as did pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib but he remained largely expensive. Mahedi said that it was a total team effort from the Tigers bowling unit.

"Our pacers have been doing well. Look, one or two performers won't be able to win matches. So, as a team, it is important that everyone performs," said Mahedi after the match.

"Since it's a team game, every player tries to contribute. Both the spinners and the pacers bowled really well which is the reason we were able to restrict them to a small total."

He continued: "You can't have a set plan before the game as everything is decided in the 22 yards. The most important thing was the momentum, and we were able to finish it well.

"We have seen many times when despite losing a few early wickets the [opposition] batting side still went on to post a big total. But I think we kept the momentum and didn't allow them to put up a big partnership. I think we did well there.

"In T20s the momentum shifts if you have one or two partnerships, which we were able to restrict. Our bowlers bowled according to the channel and were able to read the batters."

Mahedi reckons the Tigers bowlers gained ample confidence after the ODI win, in which they were able to restrict the 2023 World Cup semifinalists to their lowest ODI total, 98, against Bangladesh.

"Look, when the bowlers support, the confidence of the team automatically goes high. I think the way our bowlers performed in the last ODI the message was there to them -- that in order to win in such conditions, the bowlers need to bowl smartly," he said.