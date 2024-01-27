Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U-19 women's tri-series

Bangladesh Under-19 women's team registered their second straight win beating Pakistan by 36 runs at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Saturday in a tri-nation series fixture also involving Sri Lanka.

Pakistan were restricted to 100 for seven in 20 overs in reply to a 137-run target posted by Bangladesh.

Opener Eyman Fatima top-scored with a 43-ball 39-run knock, striking five fours and a six in the process.

Bangladesh's Afia Asima picked up two wickets, while Rabeya and Faria Akter took one each for the hosts.

Earlier, courtesy of a collective approach from the batters, Bangladesh posted 136 for four in 20 overs after electing to bat.

Skipper Sumaiya Akter top-scored with 24-ball 32 with the help of four boundaries and Arbin Tani added a 30-ball 31, while Rabeya remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 23 for the hosts.

Bangladesh started off the tournament with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the opening match on Thursday.

