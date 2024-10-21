Cricket
Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:26 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:43 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Bangladesh v South Africa 1st Test

Bangladesh bat first, Jaker debuts

Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:26 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:43 AM
Jaker Ali
Jaker Ali (C). Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the first of the two Tests at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali is making his Test debut, as the hosts chose to strengthen their batting line-up in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Tigers have gone with a spin-heavy attack, picking up the spin-trio of Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan and just the one pacer in Hasan Mahmud.

Opener Zakir Hasan has been left out and replaced by Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Meanwhile, South Africa have picked two frontline off-spinner -- Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt--in their XI.

This is the first Test between the two sides in Bangladeshi soil since 2015,

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt

 

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh v South Africa Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub

Pakistan bat first in second England Test

5d ago

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

5d ago

West Indies thrash England to reach semis

5d ago
Enzo Maresca

Maresca defies expectations with Chelsea revival

1d ago
Hathurusingha coach suspension 2024

Hathurusingha came, saw and messed up, again

5d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

হত্যাচেষ্টা মামলা: জেড আই খান পান্নাকে চেনেন না বাদী

মামলার বাদী দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে বলেন, তিনি জেড আই খান পান্নাকে চেনেন না এবং কীভাবে তার নাম আসামির তালিকায় এসেছে সেটাও জানেন না।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক প্রবাসীকল্যাণমন্ত্রী ইমরান আহমদ গ্রেপ্তার

১৯ মিনিট আগে