Bangladesh bat first, Jaker debuts

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the first of the two Tests at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali is making his Test debut, as the hosts chose to strengthen their batting line-up in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

The Tigers have gone with a spin-heavy attack, picking up the spin-trio of Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan and just the one pacer in Hasan Mahmud.

Opener Zakir Hasan has been left out and replaced by Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Meanwhile, South Africa have picked two frontline off-spinner -- Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt--in their XI.

This is the first Test between the two sides in Bangladeshi soil since 2015,

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt