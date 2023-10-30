Bangladesh announce squad for Pak WODIs

Bangladesh women's cricket team pose with the trophy after the T2o series win over Pakistan. Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named a 16-member squad for the women's team's forthcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at home against Pakistan in Dhaka in a press release on Monday.

Experienced all-rounders Salma Khatun, Lata Mandal and opener Sharmin Akter, who were part of the team's previous bilateral ODI assignment, which was against India at home in this year's July, have been left out of the squad.

However, Salma and Sharmin have been named in the stand by list for the series.

Sumaiya Akter and Nishita Akter Nishi are the two new inclusions in the ODI team.

Off-spinner Sultana Khatun has been named in the squad but her participation is subject to fitness.

The Tigresses won the preceding three-match Twenty20 series against the same opposition 2-1 in Chattogram.

The ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship, where Bangladesh are currently eighth out of 10 teams.

All three ODIs will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The matches will take place on November, 4, 7 and 10.

Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter (vice captain), Fargana Hoque, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Murshida Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sultana Khatun (Subject to Fitness)

Stand by: Salma Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Sharmin Akter Supta