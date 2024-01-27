Avishka-Campher storm powers Chattogram to season's highest total

Chattogram Challengers batter Avishka Fernando hits a shot during their match against Fortune Barishal in Sylhet today. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Avishka Fernando hit a brilliant 91 off 50 balls while Curtis Campher hit a nine-ball 29 to power Chattogram Challengers to 193-4 in 20 overs against Fortune Barishal in their Bangladesh Premier League match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Avishka, who carried his bat in an innings that included five fours and seven towering sixes, took 40 deliveries to complete his half-century.

The Sri Lankan cut loose from the 16th over of the innings and along with Campher, who came to the crease with just 11 balls to go, accumulated 83 runs in the last final five overs.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the most successful bowler for Barishal, taking four wickets for 26 runs.

Earlier, Barishal won the toss and opted to field first.