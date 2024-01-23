After Tamim, Mushfiqur reaches 3k BPL runs

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes the second batter to pass the landmark score of three thousand runs in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as the wicketkeeper-batter achieved the milestone while playing for Fortune Barishal in their game against Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

The experienced cricketer was 26 runs shy of the landmark before the game reached the feat as Mushfiqur joined his fellow teammate Tamim Iqbal in the 3k-run club. Barishal skipper Tamim became the first one to score over three thousand runs in the franchise-based T20 league in the previous game against Khulna Tigers.

It took 114 innings for Mushfiqur to reach the milestone as the cricketer continued a fine run of form, striking his second fifty in the ongoing BPL in three matches. He departed after a 44-ball 62 as Barishal amassed 161 for nine against Khulna today.

Tamim had reached the feat in his 91st innings.