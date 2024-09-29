Afghanistan confirm Bangladesh ODIs in November

Afghanistan cricket team will play three one-day internationals against Bangladesh in United Arab Emirates next month, confirmed the country's cricket board today.

In a social media post, Afghanistan Cricket Board said, "Afghan national cricket team will play one day international matches with Bangladesh national team on 6th, 9th and 11th of November 2024 which will be hosted by Afghanistan in UAE.

UAE serves as one of the home venues for the Afghan cricket team.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed, on Thursday, said he feels that the three ODIs will be considered as preparation for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

"We are trying to play three ODIs on our way to West Indies," Faruque Ahmed told the reporters on Thursday after a board of directors meeting in Mirpur.