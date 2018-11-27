Tamim not included in second Test squad

Tamim Iqbal, who was recuperating from an injury and had to sit out the first Windies Test has not been included in the 13-member squad announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today.

Opener Imrul Kayes, who had a torrid time of it in the first Test despite spending time at the crease has been rested for the second Test while pacer Khaled Ahmed was picked again.

Khaled impressed in his debut despite remaining wicket-less in the second Test against Zimbabwe and with the Dhaka wickets being more pace-friendly than the ones in Chittagong, Khaled's inclusion might see Bangladesh go with a more balanced attack this time around after they played four spinners and one pacer in the first Test. The second Test will begin on November 30 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur with the Tigers leading the two-match Test series 1-0.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Soumya Sarker, Md Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Ariful Haque, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam