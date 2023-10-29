Govt devised ‘master plan’ to attack BNP rally: Fakhrul

The BNP yesterday alleged that the government drew up a "master plan" to attack its rally after witnessing the enormous gathering.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a statement last night said the Awami League has done what it said it would do -- resist the BNP's grand rally with sticks.

He said police and "Awami criminals" launched a planned attack on the BNP's rally.

"This armed attack is a reflection of the statements made by Awami League leaders and police since the announcement for the BNP's rally."

Terming the attack on the rally unprecedented, Fakhrul condemned the attack.

He also alleged that a number of cases were filed against BNP leaders and activists to refrain them from joining the grand rally.

"But such efforts went in vein. When they saw that people poured into the rally venue, police and criminals from Awami League launched the attack with sticks and arms," he added.

Fakhrul said police and "Awami League criminals" came up to the BNP central office firing rubber bullets and teargas shells.

Senior BNP leaders who were on the stage were injured in the police firing of bullets and teargas canisters, he said.

He claimed that Jubo Dal leader Shamim was killed in the police firing.