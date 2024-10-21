Royal Enfield motorcycles launched in Bangladesh; prices start at Tk 3.4 lakh

In 1932, Royal Enfield introduced their signature bike model called ‘Bullet’ which is still a popular model among bike enthusiasts. Image: Keerthi V/Unsplash

Ifad Motors has officially launched four Royal Enfield motorcycle models in Bangladesh, marking the iconic brand's entry into the local market. The models, which include the Hunter, Classic, Bullet, and Meteor, are priced between Tk 3.4 lakh and Tk 4.35 lakh. The Hunter 350 starts at Tk 3.4 lakh, while the Meteor 350 is priced at Tk 4.35 lakh, with prices varying based on colour variants.

The launch follows the government's decision last year to lift restrictions on motorcycles with engine capacities exceeding 165cc, raising the limit to 375cc. These motorcycles will be assembled locally at Ifad Motors' manufacturing facility in Chauddagram, Cumilla.

Pre-booking for the bikes opens on October 22, with deliveries expected to begin 45 days later.