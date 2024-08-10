Tyrant wakes up after 15 years, becomes good person

A tyrant who was on a drip of liquefied sleeping pills for the last 15 years because another tyrant had usurped him, woke up on August 7 and became a good person.

Wandering out with puffed up eyes, he came out of his balcony to see thousands of people, who had come to see him because a mass uprising had sent the other tyrant flying out of the country.

Knowing that he was on the cusp of becoming a tyrant again, he smiled, and opened his playbook.

"There will be no violence," he said to the crowd, and muttered "for now" under his breath.

"No revenge, only…" he had to look into the book. "What's that… oh, love and peace."

"The students are our future..." he said to uproarious applause.

"Enemies," he muttered away from the microphone, smiled, and went back in.