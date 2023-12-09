Mirpur’s pitch made with climate change in mind: high source

A representational image of what pitches the world over will look like in 2071. Photo: Jonas Jaeken

The pitch in Mirpur on which Bangladesh are about to beat New Zealand today in the second Test today, or New Zealand are about to beat Bangladesh today, has become the topic of heavy discussion.

It is certain that the result will come today, barring rain, because the wicket is doing what Mirpur wickets have always done. Devoid of moisture or grass to hold the soil together, or whatever the dark art that goes into pitch prep, the 22-yard strip at the home of cricket in Mirpur has been behaving predictably unpredictably.

After another World Cup debacle, many were hoping that the cricket board would bring about changes, and that the pitch at the venue where Bangladesh play most of their cricket would start to resemble the wickets where they lose most of their matches – in other words, places not named Mirpur.

Experts who love to criticise anything the board does, like forming a committee comprising board members to look into failures brought about by decisions made by board members, moaned that only by playing on more standard pitches could Bangladesh be competitive in global events.

But a Satireday investigation found that the decision for keeping the wicket just the way it was before –treacherous for the home and away teams – was taken keeping climate change in mind.

A high board official, also a high bored official, preferring anonymity because he was suddenly paranoid, said, "We are always accused of being short-sighted. But in reality, we are longer sighted than anyone can even imagine.

"What do you need to prepare a pitch. Water, lots and lots of water in soil preparation and what not. I don't know. I do know it needs water.

"And in a few years, when the climate goes even more bonkers than it is currently, do you think countries around the world will be able to devote thousands of gallons of water for pitch prep? No."

The high official added that when that happens, Bangladesh will be the best prepared team and the one most used to playing on pitches like that found in Mirpur.

"All the world will be used to playing on wickets like the MCG, Lord's or whatever. But then, the whole world will be full of Mirpur wickets, and then I'd like to see who can stop us.

"Our target is the 2071 World Cup," the official said.