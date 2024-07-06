Boss goes insane trying to redefine insanity

The regional manager of the Madaripur branch of Thunder Beefin, a paper company known for intra-office beef, has reportedly gone insane trying to redefine the definition of insanity.

This was confirmed by the assistant to the regional manager, who insisted we run his comments despite him not being a mental health professional qualified to diagnose mental illness. We have decided to run the comments because due diligence is so 2007.

Afaik Haroon, the assistant, said, "Well, it all started in a meeting last month called to address our lack of profits and our abundance of degrowth. There was talk about the digital revolution, which happened about a decade ago with people ordering paper from websites. Some people told the boss that our focus on doing people-to-people sales was not going to cut it anymore, and we had to hire more people to run our own website and make it seamless."

According to Afaik, the boss then came up with an idea to reallocate existing resources, because new hires were absolutely out of the question with degrowth being at the level it was.

One of the meeting attendees fainted because of an overdose of déjà vu, a dangerous drug that causes the matrix to glitch, meeting sources close to the event and closer to developments told Satireday. One of the employees, now a former employee, pointed out to the boss that her colleague had fainted because this reallocation of resources was being floated as a solution for the 43rd time in the last decade.

She said in utter frustration, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

At this, the boss exploded. "What are you trying to say? Are you trying to say I am insane? What do you know about the definition? I will define it for you.

"Insanity is not solving a problem when I give you the solution. I have allocated resources to solve the problem before. It's not my problem that you aren't able to implement my solution.

"So, insanity is not being able to do the same thing asked of you repeatedly."

"Sir, isn't that incompetence?"

"Well, then insanity is you asking me to solve this problem every two months and expecting me to come up with different results," the boss shouted at the top of his voice.

"That's what she said!" exclaimed another former employee.

"Hahahahaha, then we are all insane, we are all insane!" the boss cried and ran out of the room, laughing hysterically, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Afaik said that is what led him to diagnose that the boss went insane.

He said, "As assistant to the regional manager, I have now taken the reins, and I will engage in reallocating resources. And I expect results!"