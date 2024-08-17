Work with NUG to resolve Rohingya crisis

255 Myanmar groups urge interim govt

At least 255 organisations have urged the interim government of Bangladesh to work together with the National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar and other democratic forces in the Arakan region to find the best solutions for the Rohingyas.

In an open letter, they extended deep gratitude to Bangladesh for providing humanitarian assistance and shelter to the Rohingyas.

They also urged the interim government to collaborate with them in support of democratic and human rights movements in Myanmar.

"In the struggle to eradicate all forms of autocratic governments, including military regimes, and in the pursuit of establishing a federal state, we also anticipate that the people of Bangladesh and their emerging leadership will fully support and stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar," read the joint letter issued yesterday (Friday).

The letter from Myanmar Revolution Forces is signed by 255 organisations representing Myanmar's revolution and civil society forces.

Of them, 77 organisations have chosen not to disclose their names due to security reasons and the junta's ongoing violence in Myanmar.

Myanmar has been embroiled in a civil war since the military took control of the country through a coup in February 2021. Alongside the National Unity Government and its armed wing Peoples' Defence Force, numerous ethnic armed groups are fighting the Myanmar military.

A large part of Myanmar is now under the control of the NUG and ethnic armed groups.

Facing persecution, more than a million Rohingyas fled Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Now, with the fighting in Rakhine state, Bangladesh's efforts of Rohingya repatriation face more challenges.

They commended the efforts of student and youth groups, as well as the broader public in Bangladesh, for their persistent efforts that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina.

"This achievement marks a significant step forward, and we celebrate their unwavering commitment to the promotion of fundamental rights and democratic values," they added.

They expressed hope that the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus will successfully fulfil its role during this critical transition period.

"We draw significant lessons from the non-violent movements of students, labourers, farmers and the public in both Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as from the balanced actions of armed resistance groups in their struggles for democracy, human rights, and liberation."

Some of the signatories to the letter include the Action Committee for Democracy Development, Action Committee of Basic Education Students, All Arakan Youth Organizations Network, All Aung Myay Thar San Schools Strike Force, All Burma Federation of Student Unions, Alliance for Democracy in Myanmar, Alliance of Students' Union – Yangon, Anti-Coup Forces Coordination Committee etc.

Basic Education Worker Unions, Blood Money Campaign, Burma Civil War Museum, Burma Human Rights Network, Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK, CDM Medical Network and Free Rohingya Coalition also signed it.