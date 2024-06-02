WFP increases food rations again for Rohingyas

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will partially increase food rations for all Rohingya in Cox's Bazar camps.

The entitlement will be raised from US$10 to US$11 per person per month, said a WFP press release.

This marks the second increase this year and a step closer to reaching the full ration target of US$12.50 by August.

WFP has also included fortified rice in its food assistance since the beginning of this year, said the release.

Locally procured and fortified, this rice has significantly higher nutritional value than regular rice, containing essential vitamins and micronutrients critical to people's health and well-being.

Coverage of this enhanced assistance has already reached 100 percent of the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar.

"It is imperative that we return to full rations as soon as possible. Doing so will not only address the immediate suffering but also reduce the strain on other critical programmes, such as protection, health, education, shelter, cooking gas – many of which now face severe funding cuts," said Dom Scalpelli, WFP country director for Bangladesh.