Traffickers leave Rohingyas stranded at Inani beach

26 detained by police, 70 managed to flee

Human traffickers left around a hundred Rohingya people stranded at Inani Beack in Cox's Bazar this morning.

Police detained 25 Rohingyas -- 11 males and 14 females -- and one Bangladeshi national from the spot with help of locals while 70 others managed to flee, said Arif Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Around 4:00am, around 100 Rohingyas crossed the sandy beach and came to the locality after they were disembarked from a fishing trawler anchored in shallow water, Rezaul Karim, in-charge of Inani Police Outpost, said quoting locals.

"We sailed from Teknaf on a trawler for Malaysia around 10 days back. Myanmar Navy intercepted the trawler and sent it back. Then the traffickers left us on the beach," said Khursida Begum, 24, a detainee and resident of Rohingya Camp- 17 in Ukhiya.

The detained Rohingyas will be sent to their respective camps after scrutiny, OC Arif Hossain said.