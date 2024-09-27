Rohingya crisis: Foreign adviser urges UN Security Council to take decisive action

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has urged the UN Security Council to take decisive action in response to the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh and the ongoing suffering of Myanmar's citizens amid conflict in Rakhine State.

While addressing the UN Security Council Open Debate on "Leadership for Peace" on Thursday, he also shared Bangladesh's perspectives on fostering peace and stability.

The adviser noted that Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.2 million Rohingyas who fled their homes due to horrific atrocities.

He also said in the past month alone, more than 20,000 additional Rohingyas have crossed into Bangladesh as the conflict in Rakhine State has escalated.

"Unfortunately, our capacity is simply overstretched. This council can no longer remain indifferent to this question and let the civilians suffer," Touhid said.

He said the UN must prioritise political solutions in Myanmar and promote an inclusive and sustainable peace process.

He said the elected members shoulder responsibility to build consensus on critical issues before the council.

Stating that fostering regional cooperation is essential in reinforcing the council's efforts, he said the council needs to further empower regional entities, in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

"Cooperation with organisations like ASEAN, ECOWAS, and African Union, for example, needs to be deepened to address regional discord effectively and prevent their escalation," Touhid observed.

He said Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, remains committed to contributing to the UN's collective endeavours for peace, including through robust participation in UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding.