Redouble Rohingya repatriation efforts

Foreign minister urges int’l community at NAM Summit

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud today urged the international community to redouble efforts for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya issue.

He made the call while addressing at the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

Hasan Mahmud underscored the need for a constructive and non-confrontational dialogue approach to promote peaceful, just and inclusive societies.

He also called for peaceful settlement of disputes and promotion of a culture of peace.

The foreign minister also held discussion regarding Rohingya repatriation and other issues of importance with his Myanmar counterpart Than Swe on the sidelines of the summit.

This is the first bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and Myanmar after the new Bangladesh government was formed.

At the summit, the minister reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support to the oppressed people of Palestine and demanded justice for them, and called upon the world community to stand with Palestinians.

The two-day summit, inaugurated on Friday by Yoweri Museveni, president of Uganda, as the new Chair of the Movement, is expected to adopt the Kampala Declaration and also a declaration on Palestine.

Hasan Mahmud also held a series of meetings with Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, Botswana Foreign Minister Lemogang Kwape, Belarus Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikh and Indonesian Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Pahala Nugraha Mansury.

He discussed various issues of mutual interests including political, economic and strengthening people to people relations.