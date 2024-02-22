Myanmar army counterattack may spark fresh Rohingya influx

Fear Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar

A possible retaliation by Myanmar forces to regain territories in Rakhine may force more Rohingyas to enter Bangladesh in the coming days, said Rohingya leaders living in Teknaf.

Despite a lull in fighting across the border over the last two days, they feared that fighting in Rakhine may intensify soon.

Since early February, Myanmar troops and the armed group called Arakan Army (AA) have been locked in a fierce battle in Rakhine, causing panic in villages on this side of the border.

Rohingya leaders here, citing information from various sources, said the AA has taken control of most of the border posts in Rakhine after defeating the troops in the last 18 days.

They said the gains by the rebels have resulted in a temporary lull in fighting along the Naikhonchhari border in Bandarban and Ukhyia and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

However, they, quoting Rohingyas in Rakhine, said the fighting is going to be intense as the army reprisal is expected in the coming days.

"Whoever wins in the fight won't change the fate of Rohingyas much," said Mohammad Zubair, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.

He said the Rohingyas are being targeted by both the government troops and the Arakan Army.

"Both are trying to oust Rohingyas. Rohingyas are now facing a grave crisis in Rakhine," said Zubair added.

This correspondent talked to several other Rohingya leaders in the refugee camp and they also said more Rohingyas could try to enter Bangladesh to flee attacks.

Taking into account the possibility, Teknaf Upazila administration is urging people to help prevent Rohingya infiltration through loudspeakers.

So far, Border Guard Bangladesh and Coast Guard have intercepted 372 Rohingyas attempting to cross the Naf river on small boats this month.

Lieutenant Tahsin Rahman, media officer of Coast Guard Chattogram East Zone (Teknaf) said, "Our patrol has been strengthened in the Naf to prevent influx."

On Tuesday evening, this correspondent saw a boat carrying some 15/20 people on the Naf on the Myanmar side.

Coast Guard members were seen keeping a close eye on them.

Early this month, fierce clashes broke out between the Myanmar troops and the Arakan Army across the border from Tumbru area of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila.

The fighting forced 330 members of the Myanmar junta forces to flee to Bangladesh. They were handed over to the Myanmar authorities on February 15.

RECENT GAINS BY REBELS

According to media reports, the opposition camp in Myanmar has recently made big gains against the military across the country.

However, the fight is still in the early stages as the junta still controls the levers of government, the main cities and larger towns.

According to Myanmar news outlets, Myanmar junta lost more bases and troops in the past four days as People's Defense Forces (PDFs) and Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) -- two coalitions of rebels against the junta rule -- continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were also reported in Kachin, Rakhine and Mon states and Sagaing and Bago regions.

In Rakhine, the Arakan Army said it seized a junta military outpost in Pae Yoon Taung Village of Maungdaw Township on Feb 19.

A strategic junta base on the Mandalay-Myitkyina Road in Kachin State was seized by ethnic armies after three days of fighting on Monday, the Arakan Army said.

It said it seized the base in Mansi Township's Sikhangyi Village in a coordinated offensive with the Kachin Independence Army and Kachin Region People's Defense Force.

Meanwhile, opposition forces said it used drones to drop bombs on the housing of regime officers at the headquarters of Military Operation Command Center 19 in Ye Township, Mon State on Monday.

Meanwhile, at least seven regime forces were injured in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when five PDF groups used improvised fixed-wing drones to drop bombs on a junta base of 40 junta troops in Gway Pin Taw Village.