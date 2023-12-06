China provides $1.5m for Rohingyas

China has provided $1.5 million of assistance to improve hygiene services of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Over 60,000 Rohingya women and girls, between twelve and 50 years old, will benefit from the support through China's assistance body, the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) until 2025, according to a statement of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) today.

"This generous support from China comes at a crucial time, as we are into the seventh year of the current Rohingya refugee crisis," said Sumbul Rizvi, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

Refugee women and girls have been receiving two hygiene kits each year. The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) will partner with UNHCR to ensure that the over 250,000 kits, which will be procured with the China grant, reach Rohingya women.

"China assumes its responsibility as a major country and provides assistance to help the displaced people improve living conditions. We look forward to undertaking more initiatives with UNHCR in future," said Yao Wen, ambassador of China to Bangladesh.

"The long-term solution to the crisis, however, lies in repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar."

In 2023, humanitarian agencies have appealed for more than US$876 million to support almost 1.5 million people, including 960,000 Rohingya refugees and 495,000 Bangladeshis in neighbouring communities. By early December 2023, the Joint Response Plan was approximately 50 per cent funded.