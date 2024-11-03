An unforgettable journey of learning, friendship and self-discovery

Recently, during our last summer break, I had an opportunity to embark on a ten-day school trip to the USA. With a few other students and teachers from my school, we went on an adventure to three of the most iconic cities in the USA: San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Initially, most of us were hesitant about travelling with people we barely knew, but the journey turned out to be a life-changing experience that taught us about friendship, self-independence, and money management.

Such a unique and outstanding experience would not have been possible without the incredible initiative of Glenrich International School. We, the students, greatly appreciate the effort and thought that went into organising this transformative trip.

Our first stop was San Francisco – the beautiful weather and magnificent views became some of my favourite things about the trip. We visited the stunning Golden Gate Bridge, cruising under it and by the Alcatraz Island. Stopping at Stanford University, a place known for its world-class academic programmes and beautiful campus, added to the charm of our visit.

Our adventure continued to Las Vegas, where we explored famous landmarks like Caesars Palace and watched the mesmerising Bellagio Fountain Show. The city was truly larger than life. We also strolled along Fremont Street and took in the breathtaking views from the Stratosphere Tower which offered an incredible vantage point of the vibrant city below.

Our journey ended in Los Angeles, where we visited Universal Studios, Disneyland, and the iconic Griffith Observatory. The views of the city and the night sky from the observatory were breathtaking and added a magical touch to the experience.

During our time in Los Angeles, we visited the California Science Center and watched an inspiring IMAX movie on space exploration. The highlight was the NASA section, where I got to see the Mars rover up close. As a space enthusiast, this experience was surreal and solidified my dream of working for NASA one day.

Beyond the astounding places we have visited, the trip has also taught us a few critical life skills. Money management is one of the biggest things we learned – though with a few hiccups. Our excitement about everything got us distracted. So, we lost track of our money and belongings, and ended up misplacing them at times. The trip also helped us become more self-independent and confident as it made us step out of our comfort zones to navigate new cities, manage our daily expenses, and make decisions. We returned home feeling more capable of handling challenges and responsibilities. Another priceless takeaway from the trip was the lifelong friendships we formed. We created countless memories while sharing laughter, tears, and stress.

I encourage other schools to arrange similar trips so that students can truly grow like we have. Parents should also let their kids go on trips like these as such opportunities can help them learn beyond textbooks and classroom walls.

The ten-day trip taught me far more than any lesson in a classroom could have. For all of us, it was a journey of self-discovery, independence, and creating lifelong friendships. It's an experience that will stay with us forever.

Samaira Amin Tehjeeb is a student of Grade 8 at Glenrich International School