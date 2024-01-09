Student life is one of the most memorable phases of a person's life. After all, it builds the foundation of our life. In our student life, we do not just learn from books; we learn to grow emotionally, physically, philosophically, and socially.

Our student life is meant to help us learn discipline and study. Despite that, life is quite enjoyable. There are fewer struggles in student life. One must get up early in the morning and get ready for school or college. Our parents constantly remind us to hurry and not be late. It is no less than a mantra for all parents. In addition, there are other exciting moments in one's student life.

We sometimes forget to complete our homework and then pretend to look for the notebook when our teacher asks for it. With the examination time around the corner, the fun stops for a while but not for long. One of the most exciting things about student life is going on picnics and trips with friends. You get to enjoy yourself and have a lot of fun. Even waiting for the exam result with friends becomes fun. The essence of student life lies in the little things like getting curious about your friend's marks, getting jealous if they score more, and so on. There's also excitement in waiting for the games period or learning about a new teacher. Therefore, while student life teaches us discipline, it also gives us the chance to enjoy a lot of things.

That being said, student life is vital. Our future and that of the country depends on how we are as students. Thus, getting the right guidance is essential.

In other words, student life helps us embrace human qualities. People don't realise how lucky and privileged one is to even be a student. Many children dream of having this life but never get one. Thus, if one gets to enjoy this privilege, one must make the most of it

All in all, life as a student will have many ups and downs but it is all worth it in the end. Therefore, we must strive to be good students not just academically but also in other aspects.

The writer is a student of class 5 at STEMAYS, Sylhet.