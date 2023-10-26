Did You Know? - October

In cricket, the number 111 is considered unlucky. While there are many theories about why this number is thought to be unlucky, the most believable one is that the number 111 resembles the three stumps in cricket, with the bails arranged on top. A disturbed set of stumps usually results in a wicket, so a score of 111 is unlucky because the stumps are in risk.

This number is known as Nelson by cricket players and enthusiasts. The reason behind that is a British Navy Officer named Lord Nelson, who earned victories in all three of his major battles. You could say that in his three battles, Lord Nelson "won, won, won". This sounds the same as saying the digits in 111 out loud.

The unlucky quality and the strange name of Nelson came together at one point in history, when a team in New Zealand from an area called Nelson were all out for 111 in both their first ever first-class game, as well as their last ever first-class game. Eerie.