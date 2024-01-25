Curious minds from Australian International School pay The Daily Star a visit

On January 21, 2023, a group of class five students from Australian International School (AUSIS) paid a visit to The Daily Star office in Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka, on an educational field trip.

The field trip started with a comprehensive tour of The Daily Star office. The students visited The Daily Star newsroom, the business and administration department, and the feature department. The young students took turns talking to each team, discussing the day-to-day work and responsibilities of each section in detail.

The highlight of the trip for the young minds was an interactive discussion session with the Campus, Rising Stars, and Star Youth team. While enthusiastically leafing through issues of Campus and Rising Stars, the enthusiastic young students eagerly posed a variety of questions to the journalists. Their questions ranged from what factors go into the editorial decisions on what to and what not to publish and how we verify information for authenticity, to whether the organisation plans to expand the scale of print operations beyond borders.

Then, Mahfuz Anam, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star, joined the riveting discussion. He too took part in the Q&A session with the students and catered to their curiosity with utmost keenness. He was asked all sorts of questions regarding The Daily Star, his experience as the paper's editor, what he loves most about the job and journalism in general, and so on. Anam replied to all the questions and also advised the students to build lifelong healthy habits. He invited them to read the news on a regular basis so that they could stay informed about the world around them.

A photoshoot marked the end of the trip, and the young minds left with an enriched understanding of the field of journalism, the workings of print media, and various other details on the operations of a leading English national daily.